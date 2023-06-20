MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Crews will be adding new pavement striping to Route 59 in McDonald County between the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad crossing south to Missouri/Arkansas state line.

Work will begin the week of June 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday.

MoDot says drivers may encounter traffic delays when approaching the work zones. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the area and drivers should keep distance behind striping vehicles to avoid freshly painted lines.

This work is part of a contract to resurface Route 59, Route 76, and Route F in McDonald and Newton Counties.