MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Contracting crews will be adding new pavement striping beginning the week of June 26 to Missouri Route 76 in Tiff City between the Missouri/Oklahoma state line and Missouri Route 43.

Pavement striping will also begin on McDonald County Route F between Lone Dove Road east to Missouri Route 59 (Marshall Street) in Anderson.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and drivers will encounter flaggers and pilots cars. MoDOT says drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Roadwork will be done during daylight hours and all lanes will be open to traffic at night.