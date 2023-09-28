PINEVILLE, Mo. — Jesse James Days has officially kicked off and this year, there have been some big changes to the decades-long tradition that celebrates when Hollywood settled in Pineville, Missouri. It’s a festival that notes the economic impact the production of the 1939 western film “Jesse James” brought to southwest Missouri as the region was trying to recover from the Great Depression.

In addition to the festival being postponed for cooler weather, We Be Bouncin’ Inflatables will replace the carnival rides of years past. The bounce houses will be on site all four nights of the festival and wristbands to access the inflatables are available for $10.00.

A variety of vendors will also be on site all four nights.

Traditionally, the event kicks off tonight, Wednesday, with Gospel Night at the Pineville First Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m. and continues until 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Thursday night features live music entertainment by Jeff Tatum and the Palomino band. The Jesse James Pageant will start at 6:00 p.m. on Pineville Square.

Lunch on the town square will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. served out of the Cook Shack and delivery is open for Pineville residents. Friday night music will be provided by Stonehorse.

Saturday is packed full of events:

Softball tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Pineville Ballfield

Poker run begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Pineville Bowling Alley

Music provided by the Whiskey Outlaws

Parade on the Pineville Square at 5:30 p.m.

Silent auction and BBQ Chicken dinner following the parade at the Pineville Community Center

“So much hard work and dedication goes into this, especially the last couple weeks. We cannot stress the importance enough, as this event has kept us running and the doors open for so many

years. We are looking forward to the future of this event, and are hoping for an amazing turnout,” said Captain Zachary Payton, Pineville Fire Protection District.

All proceeds of the event benefit the Pineville Fire Protection District.