KSNF/KODE — Officials with the Noel Marshal’s Office have developed a list of suspects when it comes to the dog that was shot in the head with an arrow.

Community members have raised more than $700 in reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“We gotta get this person that did this, whether it’s a he or she we have got to get them in custody behind bars. but to do that we need people to step up if they know something if they’ve seen something we need them to step up be willing to put it on paper, be willing to sit on the stand and say this. that way we can get a conviction,” said Travis Sheppard, NMO.

Officials say the dog and her puppies are doing well.

Community donations have also covered all of their medical expenses.