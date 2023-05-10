MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning May 10, northbound 1-49 bridge over Indian Creek near mile marker 11.4 near Anderson will be closed to one lane at a time, said the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Crews will begin working in the northbound left lane at 6 a.m. until further notice. They will be repairing the bridge deck/driving surface. Once finished, crews will move to the northbound right lane.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers of the work zone, however there is no signed detour.

MoDOT encourages drivers to find an alternative route if possible.