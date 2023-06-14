NOEL, Mo. — Representatives from the Missouri Senate partner with McDonald County government officials to lay the groundwork for the future of the region.

“It’s all about vision, it’s all about the future,” said John Newby, McDonald County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is turning the saying, “Teamwork makes the dream work” into a reality.

Hosting their first-ever “State of the County – Vision-2030 Luncheon” at the “River Ranch Resort” in Noel.

John Newby is the new president of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, which is a big reason why he put this event on—to build long-lasting relationships.

“Most places I’ve been have always had a State of the City, State of the County thing, and I noticed we didn’t have one here, and you know I think the important part in growing a county or growing a city is having a vision and working together. So I thought, what better way to do that than with the State of the County Luncheon and talk about our visions, goals, and aspirations for the county,” said Newby.

It featured a number of mayors across the county, state representatives Mike Moon and Dirk Deaton, as well as Crowder College President, Dr. Katricia Pierson.

They spoke about what they can do with their platforms to help Newby and the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce improve the region.

“What is the need? And we will address whatever those needs are to the best of our capability. If there are other allied health programs, if there are just different programs, maybe fire science, if that’s what we need to bring to the county, we will work with our partners here to make that happen,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder College President.

“That’s what I’m gonna focus on here today, is to try and help folks navigate and see if we can look for opportunities that the state and our county can work together for progress,” said Dirk Deaton, Missouri State Representative 159th District.

Newby says he plans on making this an annual event, in hopes of strengthening the county at its core.