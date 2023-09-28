KSN/KODE — Jesse James days commences this week, and it’s important to remember the cultural impact the origin of its beginnings has had in the world. The festival itself celebrates the unique economic boom the 1938 Jesse James filming brought to southwest Missouri. But the film that overtook Pineville, Missouri also played an unexpected and indirect role in raising awareness about animal welfare and contributing to the growing sentiment for animal rights.

In the 1939 western, outlaw brothers Jesse and Frank James made the choice to flee their pursuers by riding their horses over a cliff into the water below. In order to capture this scene, producers forced the horse off the cliff with a tilt chute – a platform that was tilted up causing the horse to slide off – into Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. The action stressed the horse so much it drowned; one account even stated that the horse thrashed so much its spine broke.

At the time, it was typical for the film industry to force animals into roles by means necessary. Animal welfare standards were not at the forefront of filmmakers’ minds and while it was primarily a work of fiction, the film did depict scenes of horse riding, gunfights, and other activities common in the Old West. In order to portray the dramatic effects of such violence, many films utilized the tilt chute and other cruel methods, such as tripwires, to force the actions of horses.

As the news spread of the horse’s death, the public was outraged and the American Humane Association (AHA) sounded the alarm for a massive protest to boycott the small-town film. As a result, the AHA was granted the right to develop legal standards and monitor how animals were treated on film sets by the Motion Picture Association of America. However, the legal right to do so was short-lived and the AHA still had a long road to go before being able to truly hold filmmakers accountable for animal cruelty and abuse.

In the years following the release of “Jesse James”, there was a gradual shift in public perception. Concerned citizens and animal welfare advocates began to raise their voices against the mistreatment of animals in film and other industries. The AHA established an office in Hollywood to keep its presence known and services available to filmmakers. The industry itself also started taking steps to improve animal welfare on set. It wasn’t until 1980 that the AHA was given authority by the Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television to oversee the treatment of animals in the media.

While the 1939 film may not have directly sparked a revolution in animal rights, it triggered a part of a larger cultural shift that led to increased awareness of animal welfare issues in the entertainment world and beyond.