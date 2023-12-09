ANDERSON, Mo. — An elementary school fundraises for an important project while keeping the holiday theme in mind.

The McDonald County Elementary School’s Mistletoe Market was held, today (Saturday).

For $5, kids could take their picture with Santa and make their own Christmas ornaments.

The event also had a chili-tasting contest, a silent pie auction, and pedal car races.

Local vendors set up tables to present their products.

All the money raised today goes to building an inclusive playground at the elementary school.

The goal is to raise $150,000 to cover the cost of the playground and labor.

“Just this year we started getting wheelchair-accessible swings on our campuses, but this would be a fully inclusive, full playground. I believe that Anderson would be the first one to have a fully inclusive playground,” said Heather Nalley, special education resource teacher.

The Mistletoe Market saw close to $5,000 in funds, today.