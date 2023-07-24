PINEVILLE, Mo. — A local health department is urging parents to get their kids to the doctor’s office for any necessary immunizations before the “back to school” frenzy begins.

McDonald County students head back to class in about a month, and if your child needs to get up-to-date on their shots or falls into a certain age range, their back-to-school immunization form might need an update.

“Eighth grade and seniors are due for school for meningitis. Eighth graders are also due for tetanus; however, anyone can get it if you want to get your kids caught up sooner. Just after they’re 12, you can get tetanus and meningitis, and at 16, they can get their second meningitis,” said Kayla Langford, McDonald County Health Department Assistant Director.

“Anytime the kids are getting ready to start school, like the preschool kids and the kindergarten kids. If they are over the age of four, they usually have an update that they need of shots,” said Betsy Butler, McDonald County Health Department Nurse.

With a wide range of kids needing back-to-school shots, Butler said the sooner you schedule an appointment, the better chance you’ll have at avoiding those crowded waiting rooms. “It’s a great time for parents to bring their kids in now and get ahead of the rush because we get really busy in August with all the kids coming in at once.”

But according to Langford, not everyone is comfortable getting vaccines and immunizations. She explains how the department handles it. “If someone comes in and is very against getting the shot, we would refer them to the state bureau of immunizations who can either line up some more education for them or line up the religious exemption that they can use for school.”

Butler adds, “We have a lot of information that we give parents, and we have paperwork they can take home and read, maybe read beforehand also, and if they have any questions at all, we answer those first.”

Butler says walk-ins are welcome Monday through Thursday, from 8 AM until 3:45 PM.