GOODMAN, Mo. — A Goodman woman is in custody for the second time in less than a week.

63-year-old Amanda Knapp was arrested Thursday on one count of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace.

She was arrested on Saturday — after Goodman Police received a report of a naked woman breaking into a home on South School Street. They said she then became aggressive with a knife.

They found her on the porch of the same location just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon — after getting a call that she was trespassing. She was taken into custody without incident.

Police say she had just been released from a 96-hour mental evaluation in Joplin — and aren’t sure how she got back to Goodman.

She’s in the McDonald County Jail on no bond.