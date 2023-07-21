GOODMAN, Mo. — The Goodman Police Chief and his officers are getting a pay increase.

Officers with the Goodman Police Department can now expect more pay. Samuel Townsend, Goodman Police Chief, said, “It means a lot, you know. It keeps me motivated and I really enjoy helping people.”

Goodman’s Police Chief has high hopes after the announcement earlier this week. The department has two full-time and three reserve officers who are newly hired after the entire department resigned back in April. They’ll now be getting a 50-cent per hour raise. The police chief’s salary will increase to an equivalent of a dollar per hour.

Mayor John Bunch said city leaders wanted to pay officers what they deserve.

“So the council takes credit for that also and they were adamant that it was well deserved. We’ve had nothing but positive feedback from the citizens, which is a great thing. We’ve had quite an improvement from before,” he said.

Chief Townsend added he is paid by a salary of 40 hours a week but typically works more than that.

“So whenever I go to someone’s house, it’s not just someone’s house; it’s someone I know. And being able to make a difference in their life and their ripple effect, you know, it pays off. It’s very meaningful for me. So even if I get paid for 40 hours and I work 126 hours, you know the effects it has on those people makes a difference,” said Chief Townsend.

The increase will go into effect next pay period.