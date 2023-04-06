GOODMAN, Mo. — After a major shakeup in the Goodman Police Department, we spoke with mayor-elect John Bunch, who will decide where what’s next.

Bunch was elected as the new mayor Tuesday – which prompted Police Chief Adam Miller to announce that the entire police department would resign. The chief and his eight officers said they have concerns based on past interactions with bunch.

The mayor said he felt that this was coming, so he had a back up plan.

“I’ve been disappointed with the performance of our Police Department, and that’s why I said it may be the best. Because I don’t think they were willing to change their routine. It made it quite obvious. Of course, I’m really disappointed that so many untruths have been put out that by people that know better but continue to say things that they have to know is wrong,” said Mayor-elect Bunch.

Mayor-elect Bunch has reached out to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. They will handle patrolling until new officers can replace the ones they lost.