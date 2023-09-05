McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Goodman man dies after a single-vehicle crash in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Logan Mitchell, 21, was driving westbound along Route CC three miles east of McNatt, an unincorporated area between Goodman and Longview, Monday night when his pickup truck left the roadway while navigating a curve. His truck then struck a tree.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight by the McDonald County coroner. According to MSHP, Mitchell’s airbag did not deploy.

This is Troop D’s 101st fatality for 2023.