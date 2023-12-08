PINEVILLE, Mo. — Christmas has come early — and by the truck load, as a nonprofit from Arkansas ensures kids in McDonald County receive toys this holiday season.

“We knew the Noel Tyson plant shut down and it’s been affecting people,” said President and Co-Founder James Abbey of the Hand2Hand Foundation. “We want to get toys out and put some smiles on children’s faces.”

Hand2Hand, a non-profit organization, distributes a wide range of resources, including food, home supplies, and everything in between, to over 400 organizations and individuals in need, both locally and globally.

This Saturday, December 9, it has partnered with First Baptist Church (FBC) of Pineville to provide toys to kids of all ages in the McDonald County Community. There are no requirements other than recipients must be present to receive a toy. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pineville FBC located at 206 E. 5th Street in Pineville, Mo.

Toys and items from the Hand2Hand Foundation have arrived on pallets to be distributed to children this holiday season. Photo Courtesy First Baptist Church of Pineville

“Each child will receive one toy and one puzzle or board game. And families will receive hygiene items as well, while supplies last,” Abby said.

He says this isn’t the first time Hand2Hand has sought to meet needs in McDonald County. The nonprofit has partnered on other projects, including food distribution giveaways, when the Tyson plant was still operating.

“We try to take the burden off churches and families so their money can go further. The Hand2Hand Foundation was started in Alma, Arkansas 10 years ago and now we are reaching outside of the country. We’ve been able to do this without any grants or that type of funding,” he added.

Abbey says aside from regional area organizations like foster care agencies, disaster relief, and churches, they’ve partnered with national organizations like Feed the Children, Good 360, and Toys For Tots.

When asked why they chose McDonald County for the toy drive, Abbey attributes the relationship he’s had with Pineville FBC Pastor Leo Lenze, Tyson closing, and an area in poverty. McDonald County’s poverty rate is higher than the 12.4% national average sitting at a stark 18.1% according to Data USA.

For more updates and information about this toy drive and Hand2Hand, you can follow this link here.