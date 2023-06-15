Former Goodman, Missouri Police Chief, Tom West.

ANDERSON, Mo. — A man who served over three decades in local law enforcement has passed away. Thomas “Tom” Raymond West II, 75, died on Friday, June 9th at Wildwood Communities Skilled Nursing in Joplin, where he had been a resident since August 2015. West passed away from an illness he battled for several years.

West served in law enforcement for 31 years — starting his career in Barry County in 1981 as a reserve officer. He later became a McDonald County Deputy for ten years, a McDonald County Undersheriff for four years, and then Police Chief for the City of Goodman, where he served for 16 years. West retired from that position in 2013 due to an illness.

Those who knew West said he enjoyed teaching, fishing, swimming, building bird houses, mowing lawns, and just being outdoors.

“My first term as sheriff started in 2001, and Tom was my chief deputy. Of course, I’ve known him much longer than that. When I was in high school back in the eighties, he was a deputy sheriff in McDonald County. But, everybody that knew Tom would say that he had a larger-than-life character, and a great sense of humor,” said McDonald County Sheriff, Rob Evenson.

Friends of West said he was a people person, and loved helping both people and animals.

“He would help people with anything that they needed help with. You know, you always hear about the kind of guy that would give the shirt off of his back to you. Well, Tom was one of those,” said Evenson.

A memorial service with full military honors will take place Friday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m., in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Homes.