PINEVILLE, Mo. — A longtime member of an area sheriff’s department is taking on a new challenge, and he isn’t the only thing new about that department either.

There’s a new face inside the new location of the McDonald County Health Department. It belongs to Mike Hall, the longtime member of the sheriff’s office. In 25 years, he’s held almost every position within that office, including as sheriff. But he says it was time for a change.

“It’s a new challenge for me and just kind of facing it head on and I’ve only been doing it since May 5th but it’s just learning new stuff everyday,” said Hall.

On the surface, you might think it’s a complete change for Hall, but not really, he’s had an EMT license since his senior year in high school.

He’s actually spent more years, 29, in fire and EMS than with the sheriff’s office. Although he’s still the new kid on the block in the health department, he knows the surroundings are much better than the previous location, on Olin Street in downtown Pineville. He said the space is a little more than double what it used to be.

“We actually have a storage garage where we can put stuff in, supplies, keep stuff locked up and stuff like that, instead of just having to put in different people’s offices or in corners at the old health department, so it’s a lot more space,” said Hall.

As an EMT, he often dealt with what happens to someone when they haven’t taken care of themselves. Now, his focus is on preventive care, some of which is through OCH or Ozarks Community Hospital.

“We partner with OCH Clinics twice a month to do women’s health, and that includes cervical and breast cancer screenings and stuff,” said Hall.