McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Numerous roadways in McDonald County have been shutdown due to flooding.

According to the Noel Marshal’s Office, H Hwy between Noel and Pineville has been shutdown. Route 59 North of Noel has also been closed as sections of the roadway remain underwater.

Drivers in the area are advised to find alternate routes and to not attempt crossing flooded roads.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.