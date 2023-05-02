McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Noel man died after a crash along Highway 43 Monday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. when a northbound Hyundai Sonata failed to yield to motorcyclist Judah Hendricks, 29, as he was driving southbound along Hwy 43 near Southwest City. Both vehicles were totaled.

Hendricks was pronounced deceased at the scene just after 3 o’clock by the McDonald County Coroner. The Sonata driver sustained minor injuries.

This is Troop D’s 32nd fatality for this year.