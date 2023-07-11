NOEL, Mo. — The recent stretch of high temperatures has caused some local water levels to drop.

“We always have water and we are always putting people in the water,” said Kevin Hardin, Elk River Resorts PR representative.

That’s not the case for all bodies of water in McDonald County, as the “U.S. Drought Monitor” is reporting abnormally dry conditions in the area.

This happens when temperatures are high for an extended amount of time, with little to no rainfall occurring – and usually causes floaters to have a less relaxing ride.

“It’s pretty much a workout if you wanna get a workout. You are going to drag a lot, which means you are going to get out of your boat, raft, whatever you have and pull it a lot because it is a lot more shallow and stuff,” said Hardin.

Despite the overall state of water levels in the county, representatives with “Elk River Floats” say it’s been business as usual for them – thanks to one trait that they believe sets them apart from the competition.

“One good thing about down here, this is fed by about four or five different springs, natural springs that make the water always floatable here, so the water is always up, no problems and no dragging,” said Hardin.

“Elk River” is fed by three main tributaries – Big Sugar and Little Sugar Creek, as well as Indian Creek, which doubles the width and depth of the river.

Hardin says because of this, people just keep coming back.

“When you can’t float anywhere, people just want to get outside and enjoy. Other sites around here aren’t floating people, so hey, yeah, we will take the business. Once you come here, you’ll never go back anywhere else,” said Hardin.