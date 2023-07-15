

NOEL, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now dead after a late-night drowning in McDonald County.

This morning, the Noel Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook, after an extensive search, the body of 23-year-old Victor Lopez of Kansas City was found in the Elk River near “Sycamore Landing” in Noel.

Deputies with the Marshal’s Office were contacted about a missing person around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they received information that Lopez entered the water, trying to cross the river, after consuming alcohol.

The “Noel Marshal’s Office” adds this is the first drowning of the season in the area.