NOEL, Mo. — Revitalization efforts are set for the city of Noel’s downtown area.

It’s thanks to the city and the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce working together to receive a $250,000 grant through ARPA funding.

The grant is meant to renovate buildings and structures under city control in downtown Noel that have been damaged by fires.

Officials worked together to complete the grant application through the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council just last year.

The goal is to renovate out-dated and damaged buildings into community spaces and future businesses.

In addition, chamber and city officials say these efforts promote community pride and help the city’s identity and growth.