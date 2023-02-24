NOEL, Mo. — Authorities in southwest Missouri are looking for the person they say is responsible for an incident of animal cruelty. The Noel Marshal’s office received a call on Thursday about a dog that was wounded with an arrow through it’s head.

The Noel Marshal’s Office worked with local volunteer groups to find the animal an official with the Marshal’s office said.

Image provided by Noel Marshal’s Office

They were able to track down the dog (seen here in this photo) and discovered she recently had puppies. All were taken to a local shelter where the mother was successfully treated for her injury and is reportedly doing well.

The marshal’s office is now asking that anyone with information leading authorities to the person responsible to contact them at (417) 475-3777 or noelmarshalsoffice@gmail.com.

Officials will seek animal cruelty charges against the suspect if that person is found.