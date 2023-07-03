NOEL, Mo. — Local law enforcement officials want everyone to know they’ll be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the 4th of July.

“In 2021, Fourth of July weekend, there were 538 people that died nationally in motor vehicle accidents, and 40 percent of those crashes were alcohol-impaired drivers,” said Sgt. Travis Sheppard, Noel Marshals Office.

When discussing the dangers associated with the Fourth of July, we mainly concern ourselves with the fireworks falling down from the sky.

If you ask local law enforcement officials, they’d tell you their biggest worry is what happens after the celebration.

“We are watching for impaired driving, which can be a number of things like crossing the center line, going off the roadway, improper turns, stuff like that. We want people to have a good time, we want you and everyone who comes to this area to get home safely,” said Sheppard.

From 2017 through 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that more than 1,400 drivers were killed during the “Independence Day” holiday period – and 38 percent of those drivers were drunk.

“People like to drink when they are having fun, and we don’t mind that. Have your fun, do what you need to do to have fun, but don’t let it take control of you. Here’s the thing, if you are out there driving, and you are intoxicated or drunk, remember this, there is somebody else in the other vehicles and that could be your family, that could be your kids because it is somebody’s family, it’s someone’s kids. We want to make sure everyone on the highway is safe,” said Marshal Randy Wilson, Noel Marshal’s Office.

If you are hosting a party – Sgt. Wilson says there are several ways to help keep your guests safe.

“Help the designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages, soda, water, juice, Gatorade, there’s plenty out there. If you have someone who is about to drive impaired, take their keys, please take their keys. No one in law enforcement, EMS, whatever, wants to work an accident,” said Sheppard.

Officials urge people to call 9-1-1 if they see someone driving while impaired.