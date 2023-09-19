MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Congratulations are in order as officials with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce recently named their first-ever “Citizen of the Year.”

“It’s fun and it’s what I like to do – I would’ve never dreamed I would get awarded for that,” said Gayla Baker, first-ever McDonald County Citizen of the Year.

More people were watching than she thought.

As of last Thursday, Gayla Baker is the first-ever “McDonald County Citizen of the Year.”

“I thought, it’s just an honor to be here, because some of the other people that they announced – I was like, oh, they are so deserving of this – wow, they are probably going to win – they could win. So, I was pretty shocked, I just kinda sat there when they called my name. It was a great honor,” said Baker.

She was born in Pineville and is the owner of “The Jane Store.”

According to locals, it’s her many years of community service that makes her a staple in the county.

“I’m on the board of directors for the McDonald County Historic Society, Treasurer for the Jane Preservation, I help put on the Jane Days we have here in town, I read at the school, love reading kids’ books at the school,” said Baker.

“She works with veterans, I mean you were in there and saw the walls, honoring veterans, and she has been with the historical society for a long time – years. So many other things, she’s so involved in Jane, which is a small community,” said John Newby, President/CEO McDonald County Chamber of Commerce.

John Newby, who is President of the McDonald County Chamber, helped come up with the idea for the award.

He says, though they had a lot of good candidates, picking Baker was easy.

“The biggest thing we were looking for was a history of doing this, not just one or two years – a decade, two decades of serving and not just serving with the chamber, we want them involved throughout the county. All those things come into play but, Gayla was certainly a good choice,” said Newby.