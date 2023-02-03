NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case.

Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.

Thirty-two-year-old Vicente Hernandez, of Noel, was identified in the autopsy by using tattoos and other identifiable markings provided by his family, the Noel Marshal’s Office said. The preliminary cause of death appeared to be smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, but investigators do not suspect foul play.