McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An Arkansas man is dead after a crash in McDonald County.

It happened around noon Monday on Route DD, five miles north of Noel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Byron Lampkin, 61, of Bluffton, Arkansas was driving a 1993 Western Star 4900 truck when he did not stop at an intersection, crossed the roadway and overturned.

Lampkin was pronounced dead at the crash scene. This marks the 56th fatality of 2023 in Troop D.