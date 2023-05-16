NOEL, Mo. — A McDonald County grade school is one of only 300 schools nationwide chosen for a chunk of educational funding.

Noel Primary School is getting $5,000 from the “Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.”

That’s the school’s portion of 1.5 million dollars in library grants given out by the organization this year.

The award to Noel is approximately two years’ worth of the normal library budget for the school, so that money will go a long way.

But, it can only be spent on books, and the school’s librarian already knows exactly how it will be used.

“Something that we’re really focused on next year is getting more beginner readers for our students, early chapter books. And, they’re expensive. They’re about 28 dollars a piece for a library-bound book that will last more than a year or two,” said Hannah Granger, Library Media Specialist.

“I love that all of these books help me with a lot of words,” said Yazmin Hernandez, 2nd grader.

The grant funding will also be used for “board” books for a recently developed program for early childhood education at Noel Primary.

That’s aimed at helping kids 3 to 5 years old learn to read.