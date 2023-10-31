McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Making sure every child has a present to open on Christmas morning…

That’s the goal of the annual Shop with a Hero fundraiser in McDonald County — which is launching Wednesday. Officials with the McDonald County Health Department are partnering with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office — in hopes of raising money to buy Christmas presents for kids in-need in the county.

Right around Christmas time — sheriff deputies, firefighters, and other first responders will take children shopping at the Wal-Mart in Jane — allowing them to pick out gifts for themselves, or their family members. The event raised more than $24,000 last year.

“We want every kid to have a present on Christmas so this is what we’re doing. We do the fundraising so the kids can go shopping, get the presents they want, and have something for Christmas,” said Michael Hall, McDonald County Health Department Administrator.

Donations can be made at the McDonald County Health Department or sheriff’s office. And there will be a fundraising event — this Friday night — from 6 to 9 p.m. — at the Pineville Bowling Alley. All are welcome.