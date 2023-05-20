ANDERSON, Mo. — A McDonald County community is celebrating a deep heritage of their history.

The Anderson Betterment Club hosted their annual Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival at the Dabbs Greer Town Hole.

Those in attendance enjoyed a selection of local vendors, food trucks, and live music.

Organizers say while this event provides a fun day — outside — it also pays tribute to the long-time history of the strawberry industry in McDonald County.

The town of Anderson was known as the Strawberry Capital of the World — back in the day.

More strawberries were produced and shipped out of Anderson — than anywhere else in the world from the 1920s to the 1950s.

“We found some documents from May of 1922…that said that they loaded 322 boxcars out of Anderson in that year. So, it was a huge industry from about the 20s to the 50s,” said Ken Schutten, President, Anderson Betterment Club.

Up next for festivities in the city of Anderson is a Fourth of July celebration, on Sunday, July 2nd.