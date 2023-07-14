ANDERSON, Mo. — A local town is introducing a new, more efficient way to communicate with its citizens.

Instead of going online to find out what’s happening in town, people in Anderson can now simply drive by City Hall. The new digital sign was put up earlier this week and will serve as a town bulletin board, displaying upcoming events, City Hall meetings, and local weather conditions.

The mayor of Anderson says it’s good to have a new way to communicate with the public, instead of the same old, same old.

“The sign is more of a display, they can read it, take pictures of reminders and stuff like that, so it was a need to better communicate with our citizens in a better way,” said Rusty Wilson, Mayor of Anderson.

Mayor Wilson said citizens with announcements can bring them to City Hall to be displayed on the new sign.