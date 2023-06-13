ANDERSON, Mo. — Travellers can expect traffic delays and lane closures on Route 59 in Anderson, says MoDOT.

Crews will be milling off the asphalt and laying a new asphalt on Route 59 (Marshall Street) between Missouri Route 79 north to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad crossing. The work will begin June 15 and continue the following day between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic will be limited to one lane where crews are working, but all lanes will be open to traffic at night.

Flaggers and pilot vehicles will help direct traffic. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or entering the work zone from a side road.

MoDOT says there will be no signed detours and encourages travelers to find an alternate route.