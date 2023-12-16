ANDERSON, Mo. — A local fire department receives an upgrade, this morning (Saturday) – thanks to some area youth, dedicated to giving back.

Boy Scouts of American Troop 95 of Anderson gathered at the city’s fire department.

They carefully folded the former flag – before installing the new pole and flag.

Last weekend – the group stopped by to pour the concrete base for the pole — and today, came the final details.

“This is something we’ve wanted for a long time. I mean, you look at it most around the area, I think you go to any fire station probably and see a flagpole. We always try to show our pride with the flag on the truck, but obviously we like to see it in front of the station,” said Seth Kirk, Anderson Fire Department Assistant Chief.

“It teaches the boys how to give back to the community to help out, be part of their law of helpful,” said Timothy Thurman, Boy Scouts of America Troop 95, Scout Master.

The next project planned for these Boy Scouts is upgrading the fire department’s red bell next to the flag – and its neighboring flower bed.