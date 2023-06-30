ANDERSON, Mo. — The City of Anderson announces a new addition to the community. A new business opportunity is underway in Anderson.

In this case, it’s a food truck court. The area sits just off Highway 59 – and can host up to five food truck vendors at a time. The city has also added power outlets and picnic tables. The project is designed to bring more varieties of food to the area — and give vendors a new place to set up shop.

“Main thing is support and to come out and enjoy. Even feedback, ya know it don’t hurt to have feedback. We’re wanting more businesses of course in Anderson and this is a good way to start out for restaurants,” said Rusty Wilson, Mayor of Anderson.

Rusty Wilson tells us they’ve already received a handful of applications from vendors – like Fajita Junction – a food truck that specializes in beef and chicken fajitas.

“I had to go through the health department and I had to go over here to the town of Anderson and through Rusty Wilson who is the Mayor here to get permission to be out here,” said Carlos Garza, Owner of Fajita Junction.

Garza says this is a huge opportunity for him as well as his family… doing what he loves best.

“It’s opening a door for me. It’s just something that is just a passion that I’ve always had and I enjoy it and I like cooking for the public,” he adds.

Any other vendors interested in adding their food truck to the new attraction should contact City Hall.