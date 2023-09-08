ANDERSON, Mo. — An Anderson native who played professional baseball for teams like the “New York Yankees” and “Boston Red Sox” delivered his final assist this morning.

Raylene Appleby, Ray Clark’s daughter, expressed, “I felt a commitment to do something, to continue his legacy.”

And that legacy is one of helping others. The McDonald County School’s Foundation received a $10,000 donation Thursday morning, courtesy of the Ray Clark Memorial Baseball Fund.

“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity, something totally unexpected, but as I said before, we talk to our young men about leaving a legacy on a program and what are they leaving behind, and this is a great example of that,” shared Heath Alumbaugh, MCHS Baseball Coach.

Randy Smith, a member of McDonald County Schools Foundation, added, “This is a real feel-good story about a man from Anderson, Missouri — a small town making it big with the Red Sox and Yankees and making a lot of memories in baseball and for this community.”

Clark went on to play shortstop at Drury University in Springfield before catching the eye of some scouts from Boston. He spent five seasons playing in the major leagues, representing both the Red Sox and New York Yankees, before an ankle injury forced him to retire.

Raylene Appleby, Ray Clark’s daughter, shared, “His lifetime average was around .354, and they called him ‘Slugger.’ He used to be called Scooter, but they changed that to Slugger.”

Raylene Appleby attended today’s check presentation in her father’s honor. She believes this is exactly what her father would want — to impact a generation he’ll never see.

“He graduated from here, and it keeps his legacy continuing on, hopefully forever and will help these high school students to love their baseball program and if they need something, it’s gonna be there for them,” she stated.

“We plan on using this money for a new ‘Hack-Attack’ pitching machine, which just provides more opportunities for our kids to improve and get better, and maybe one of those kids will have the opportunity to follow in Ray’s footsteps,” explained Alumbaugh.