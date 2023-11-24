NOEL, Mo. — A Christmas tradition that dates back almost a century — continues in Noel.

Every year since 1932 — more than 50,000 letters and packages get sent to the Noel Post Office — where they are stamped and decorated by Christmas City volunteers. Letters come in from not just here in the four-states, but from all across the globe — including France, China, and Japan.

City officials tell us this is just what the town needs right now — a holiday celebration to bring the community together — more than a month after the former Tyson Plant closed its doors for good.

“It still gives them, I guess you could say a light at the end of the tunnel, or should I say a light at the top of the Christmas tree. Noel, we are already in the process of putting our lights up with the Noel sign over the bridge and we’ve got a lot more we are doing,” said Randy Wilson, Noel Marshal.

“It started in 1932, I’m gonna take you inside and we are going to show you some things. Folks will come from all over the world and what we do is put a special Pictorial Cancellation on it, to show it’s come through the Christmas City here in Noel, Missouri,” said Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communication Specialist.

People can send their Christmas cards to 318 Main St. Noel, Missouri.

With post office officials saying the sooner you send them in — the better chance they’ll arrive before the holiday.