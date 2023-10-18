MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Leaders are warning citizens to slow down and be aware as cycling enthusiasts and onlookers are gearing up for the Big Sugar Gravel Race set to unfold this Saturday, October 21 in McDonald County.

Racers are expected to enter McDonald County around 8 AM, making their first stop in Pineville, says McDonald County Emergency Management Agency. From Pineville, the journey continues to Whistling Springs Brewery in Seligman.

Over 650 bicyclists are expected to ride the roadways in the area. Local residents and motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience while the race is in progress to ensure a safe and smooth flow of traffic.