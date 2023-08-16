MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — More than 300 incoming freshmen walked the halls of McDonald County High school this morning — with the help of some upperclassmen.

“Don’t be scared, because high school is not that scary,” said Teea Corcoran, senior at McDonald County High School.

That’s the advice seniors at McDonald County High School are sharing with incoming freshmen – as the school hosted its second annual Freshman Academy on Wednesday.

“It’s a big culture change when they come from our small junior high’s to this big campus, with that comes a lot of anxiety about that first day which is already can be stressful enough,” said Michael Shaddox, Counselor at McDonald County High School.

9th graders had the chance to meet their teachers — get a look at their class schedules — and tour their new school.

“Honestly I was terrified my first day, but by the end of the week it is so much better and you like it so much more. Hopefully, they are becoming comfortable with the school, because I feel like that was my biggest part, the social part isn’t so bad when you are with your friends but getting to know the place, especially a place this big is a lot different from the small schools they are coming from,” said Corcoran.

“It seems a little scary because you don’t have classes with all your friends, but you get used to it and it is so much easier to have this experience and than just going right into it,” said Mackenzie Legrand, freshman at Mcdonald County High School.

Legrand is about to start her first year at McDonald County High School. She, like most incoming freshman, told me about the anxiety she is experiencing before the big day — and how an experience like this, gives her confidence.

“I’m feeling a lot better. I was really nervous because it’s different classes, I’m not used to them like I was at the middle school. So today people are being very helpful. I feel a lot more comfortable than I did before,” she said.

McDonald County Students head back to class on Monday.