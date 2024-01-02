JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Joplin organizations are primed and ready if starting your own business is part of your New Year’s resolution plans.

“We like to work in the office, so this space has allowed us to grow our team up to seven people now. We started with just two of us,” said Lance Kohman, Senior Project Engineer, Power Engineers.

Lance Kohman wanted to work in an office setting but not in a big city, which is why he started “Power Engineers” inside Joplin’s Newman Innovation Center. His company designs electric substations and is one of many who have gotten on their feet thanks to the innovative space.

“They have resources like a podcast recording studio booth. We’ve got two meeting rooms, a shared kitchen area, a co-working space, and a variety of private spaces. The biggest advantage of starting in a business incubator is keeping your overhead costs low,” said Doug Hunt, Dir., Entrepreneurship, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

While you may not have any idea how to start your own business, the Small Business Development Center at MSSU and the Newman Innovation Center, next to the Joplin Chamber of Commerce, can provide a wealth of information on the subject.

“A lot of times when people are starting their small business or even thinking about starting their own small business, they don’t have anyone to really just bounce their ideas off of or tell them you know what path they may want to take in order to be the most successful,” said Kelsey Little, Small Business Development Center, Business Consultant.

Two local organizations committed to helping new businesses get on their feet so those businesses, in turn, can flourish in the community.

“We’re intending to create jobs in this area and grow the team, so these are jobs that exist in Joplin that otherwise wouldn’t have existed otherwise,” said Kohman.

The SBDC and the Missouri Job Center in Joplin will host a free “Starting Your Own Business, The First Steps” event on February 7, from 1:30 to 2:45 at 730 South Wall Street in Joplin.

To sign up for the free event, visit their website, here.