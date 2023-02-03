CARTHAGE, Mo. — A couple of schools in Carthage are celebrating the century mark this week. Yesterday was the 100th day of school at Mark Twain Elementary.

Kindergartners got to show off some special projects. It’s artwork displaying their creativity and ability to count to 100. Some of the pieces represented a student’s background and culture.

The fun continued in the hallway as the kids also did 100 different motions.

“As part of the standard each of the students produce a 100 day project so 100 of something, we’ve seen 100 goldfish, we’ve seen 100 stickers, we’ve seen 100 pennies, 100 of anything. Then they will be sharing that with their classmates which helps with that speaking and listening so their sharing that with their classmates,” said Jennifer Dillard, Principal of Mark Twain Elementary.

Kindergarten students at Pleasant Valley celebrated their 100th day today. All students began working on their projects at the beginning of the school year