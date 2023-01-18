JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of area law enforcement officials converged on a spot in Joplin, Tuesday morning, to further honor two of their lost brothers. That spot is off Geneva Avenue, where Joplin Police Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed were shot last year, and ultimately lost their lives.

A memorial bench was dedicated in their honor.

The area, which is where the March 8th, 2022 incident started, has long been decorated with flowers, cards, and stuffed animals since that day.

Family members of Corporal Cooper and Officer Reed were at the ceremony, along with Joplin Police officers, Jasper County authorities, and many other area first responders.

“Well, I think it’s a reminder of the sacrifice that the men and women of law enforcement make every single day and the constant risk and the ultimate sacrifice that Ben and Jake made to protect this city. It, it’s phenomenal. Emergency services is a brotherhood and a sisterhood anyway, but to see this many people coming out from law enforcement agencies, from fire departments, from ambulance services, emergency services all over the Four State area, it’s a phenomenal day,” said Sloan Rowland, JPD Chief.

Quality Memorials in Carthage donated the bench.