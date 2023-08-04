DELAWARE COUNTY – An apparent argument over a dog has left a man dead, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

Beck declined to release the name of the 46-year-old victim saying his family hadn’t been notified of the slaying.

“We received a call from the Lakemont Shores area from a man who said he shot a dog after he was attacked,” Beck said.

The victim, who was a friend of the dog’s owner, went to the 67-year-old homeowner’s residence with a gun and threatened the older man, he said. An altercation ensued and the younger man was fatally wounded by a gunshot wound, he said.

Beck said the shooting occurred Friday afternoon.

Beck declined to release the name of the homeowner citing ongoing investigation.