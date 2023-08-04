The Munger Moss Motel off historic Route 66 in Lebanon, Missouri in October of 2019. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

LEBANON, Mo. — The long time owner of the historic Munger Moss Motel off Route 66 in Lebanon, Missouri has died.

Ramona Jean Lehman passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to her obituary.

According to a social media post from her daughter Shelly Cravens, Lehman went to have lunch with a friend in late July and a tow truck flew out of a road and hit the vehicle they were in.

Lehman married her husband Bob Lehman in November of 1957 and in June of 1971, the couple moved to Lebanon and became the owners and operators of the Munger Moss Motel.

“Bob and Ramona became more like family to many of the motel patrons they had through the years,” her obituary said. “Ramona made Munger Moss her home away from home for over fifty-two years. She became the “Mother of the Mother Road.” She welcomed weary travelers from all over with her infectious smile and countless stories.”

Bob Lehman passed away in February of 2019.

In 2021, the couple was inducted into the Lebanon Laclede County Route 66 Society Wall of Fame.

She was a past president of the state of Missouri Route 66 and was the Grand Marshall of the Route 66 Festival, where she was named the “Queen of Route 66,” according to her obituary.

“To say she was passionate about what she did for Route 66 would be an understatement,” her obituary said. “She loved it. She loved the people involved and relished the memories made over the years in our community.”

Lehman leaves behind two daughters, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.