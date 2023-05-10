JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-time Joplin businesswoman passes away. Gayl Navarro, owner of Ozark Nursery of Joplin, passed away earlier last week.

She opened Ozark Nursery a little over 22 years ago. She grew up in the area and graduated from Seneca High School. Her family will continue running the business they say she loved so much.

A private celebration of life is planned for later this month. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations to the Joplin Humane Society be made instead.

Navarro was 66 years old.