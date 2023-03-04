PITTSBURG, Kans. — Hundreds of local students show off their skills in the 49th annual Pitt State Jazz Festival.

More than 70 high school and middle school bands took turns playing for a group of professional judges at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and Memorial Auditorium. Each band received rankings and taped comments from the judges on how to improve.

“So it’s a chance for the students to hear professionals that are out there doing it. You know, we have judges from Texas we have them from up in Kansas City and from all over the place. And so they’ll work with the groups and it also works well for the directors because they’re hearing that kind of input, too. Educationally is really very very important for the growth of the kids,” said Robert Kehle.

Kehle says these events impact not just Pitt State, but the city of Pittsburg as well.

“We’re getting close to 1500 students and they’re gonna go have lunch, dinner. So you know the restaurants you know get that plus I think part of it is just the students see the town of Pittsburg and Pittsburg is growing and wonderful things are happening downtown. All kinds of really great things within the community. And for the university. So they’ll hear our jazz band play tonight as a warm-up act, and so that gives them an idea of what the music department has to offer,” added Kehle.

He also says the objective of this event is to give students opportunities they won’t always get.

“It’s a great event for the university, it’s a great event for the town of Pittsburg. It’s a fantastic event for the public schools. I mean that’s really where it’s at. And that’s really what we want– is to have the public schools and get an opportunity to do something and hear something that they just don’t always get to,” he said.