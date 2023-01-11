JOPLIN, Mo. — A healthier 2023, that’s the goal of a fitness fair at “Freeman Health System”, today.

Nearly 30 vendors set up tables to talk about everything from exercise to mental health, to bone density.

It’s an annual event at Freeman West Hospital, which attracts hundreds of employees looking to improve their health.

Freeman wellness director, Kris Drake, says it doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul of your lifestyle.

“I hope they’re going to see something that speaks to them. Whether it’s ‘I really want to work on my eating and here’s some great information that the diabetes educators gave me.’ ‘And I’m going to try this one thing, I’m going to try to drink more water or try to get in 10,000 steps a day’. Just one thing that they’re going to take with them,” said Kris Drake, Freeman Wellness Coordinator.

The fitness fair included services available at the hospital, like the “Pink Door Boutique”, the “Freeman Screen Team”, and “Diabetes Education & Nutrition Services”.