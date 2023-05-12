JOPLIN, Mo. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And this year marks nearly a year since the local 988 Suicide Hotline launched.

“We received about 900 phone calls on the 988 line in nine months,” said Debbie Fitzgerald, Ozark Center Crisis Services.

And that’s on top of the 7,000 calls for help that Ozark Center has gotten on ongoing local hotlines.

Debbie Fitzgerald says that’s a good start for 988, which kicked off in Joplin as a suicide hotline last July. But she’s hoping to see an even stronger response in the future.

“We encourage anyone to share the resource of 988 or to make the call because really what we want to do is train every person in our community to be able to provide a resource either for themselves or someone they know. We certainly encourage anyone to call and ask for help,” she adds.

It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And that one call can connect you to more than just a friendly voice.

“We also have mobile crisis response which means that a counselor can come to your place of work, your place of worship, a doctor’s office, your home or they’re welcome to call and come in to the crisis center,” said Fitzgerald.

Callers can get help for a wide range of mental health issues.

“What we now know is that depression impacts millions of Americans and the odds are that most of us will have a diagnosable behavioral health condition at some point in our life, whether it’s stress, you know, eating disorder, insomnia, depression, mood disorders, substance use disorder,” she said.

Fitzgerald emphasizes confidentiality is a priority — and points to the slogan “Every mind matters.”

“We just want to continue to spread messages of hope and encouragement to our community. And Joplin is a resilient community. We showed that after the disaster that we had, and we can help those who are having an individual tragedy in their life or stressful situation. become even more resilient. Don’t be fearful,” she said.