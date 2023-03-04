JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people gathered with some Missouri elected officials, tonight, for dinner and discussion.

The Newton-Jasper Lincoln Day Dinner took place at the Joplin Family Worship Center.

It’s an event hosted by Republican committees from both Jasper and Newton counties.

Attendees enjoyed a catered meal while having a chance to interact with state leaders – one-on-one – regarding key issues.

Tonight’s featured guest was former Missouri House of Representatives speaker Tim Jones.

Jones now works in talk radio, hosting shows that air in the Springfield and St. Louis areas.

Other guest speakers included Republican Congressman Eric Burlison, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Vivek Malek, and Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

“The fact that our representatives come to us – and one-on-one – we need more of them. We had some that’s come tonight and some could not make it, but it’s important for our state officials and our U.S. senators and our U.S. congressman to come and actually meet with those people – because we’re the ones that they are representing,” said Alan Griffin, Chairman of Jasper County Republicans.

“It’s important that they come together and form that bond to overcome some of the problems that we have outside of the state of Missouri,” said Nick Myers, Chairman of Newton County Republican Central Committee.

Tickets for tonight’s event were $50 a person.

Sponsorships were also available for purchase.

All proceeds from this annual event will stay in Jasper and Newton Counties to help fund efforts for both local Republican organizations.