KSNF/KODE — You may get a break when it comes time to pay your next electric bill.

Liberty Utilities is lowering its “fuel adjustment clause” charge as of June first. The difference will reflect the actual energy costs to provide electricity.

The change means a drop of eight dollars and 45 cents a month for a customer using one thousand kilowatt hours of electricity. The new charge affects Missouri customers in a number of counties, including Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton.