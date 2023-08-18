JOPLIN, Mo. — A local utility is focusing on keeping vegetation away from power lines. Liberty Utilities has a year-round tree trimming program because severe weather is possible pretty much any time of year. High winds, ice, and snow are among the forces that can cause limbs and branches from coming into contact with a power line.

They can even bring down power lines, altogether.

“We use multiple different tools such as tree trimming, tree removal, mechanical clearing, tree growth regulators, and herbicides to prevent encroachments into the power lines so that we can maintain that safe and reliable power,” said Jason Grossman, Liberty Utility Vegetation Management.

Liberty also reminds customers that workers with a tree trimming company may need to go on private property to keep branches and limbs away from power lines.