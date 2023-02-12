Liberty Elementary School students enjoyed some fun football activities Friday. In celebration of the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl, students got the opportunity to use the resources available to them to make field goal uprights.

Students paired in groups of three to make the uprights out of materials they had in class. Each student competed to see who could make the most field goals, to win a candy prize.

“I really enjoyed doing it in school because it’s like we are learning more about like how to use our resources and to do fun stuff. I’m really excited because the Chiefs are my favorite team and I really want them to win the Super Bowl this year,” said Christopher Click, 5th Grader.

School leaders say the activity was a good way to teach students how to create something fun for free.